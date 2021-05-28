Emporia-Greensville's American Legion Post 151 to remember the fallen
While many of us dream of that smell in the air permeating from the grill and the activities surrounding Memorial Day, the true meaning of the day is often forgotten. It’s a day to honor the U.S. servicemen that gave their lives. Their ultimate sacrifice allows us to enjoy the freedoms granted us, including the freedom to gather with family and friends to celebrate the unofficial start of summer.www.emporiaindependentmessenger.com