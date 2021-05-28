Repubblica: Milan observing Dybala’s situation as Juventus could undergo summer revolution
AC Milan are monitoring the situation surrounding Paulo Dybala who could leave Juventus this summer, according to a report. According to the latest from La Repubblica (via MilanNews), it could be the ‘summer of revolution’ at Juventus and the many changes could also involve Milan. In particular, the Bianconeri could sell those players who have not been protagonists this season and among these there is also Dybala.sempremilan.com