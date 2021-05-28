Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Soccer

Repubblica: Milan observing Dybala’s situation as Juventus could undergo summer revolution

By Oliver Fisher
sempremilan.com
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAC Milan are monitoring the situation surrounding Paulo Dybala who could leave Juventus this summer, according to a report. According to the latest from La Repubblica (via MilanNews), it could be the ‘summer of revolution’ at Juventus and the many changes could also involve Milan. In particular, the Bianconeri could sell those players who have not been protagonists this season and among these there is also Dybala.

sempremilan.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Paulo Dybala
Person
Andrea Pirlo
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Juventus#Ac Milan#Ac Milan#La Repubblica#Milannews#Serie A
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Soccer
Juventus F.C.
News Break
Soccer
Place
Europe
News Break
A.C. Milan
Country
Argentina
News Break
Sports
Related
Premier LeagueYardbarker

Image: Cryptic message from Juventus target on his future

Memphis Depay has got tongues wagging about where his future will lie, and while Juventus are claimed to be trailing Barcelona in a bid for his signature, nothing appears settled. The Lyon forward is set to become a free agent at the end of the season, with a host of...
UEFAsempremilan.com

Sky: Milan’s fate in their own hands – celebration and a great market or misery and reflections

AC Milan have six days to prepare for a game that means months of either glory and celebration or anger and reflection. Peppe Di Stefano spoke to Sky Italia (via MilanNews) live from Milanello during the broadcast ‘Il Calcio è Servito’ and remarked that the Rossoneri want to turn the page and think about Atalanta, because they still own their own destiny in their hands.
SoccerRaleigh News & Observer

Sassuolo forward Raspadori gets 1st call up to Italy’s squad

Sassuolo’s 21-year-old forward Giacomo Raspadori received his first call-up to Italy’s national team Monday when coach Roberto Mancini named a 33-man squad for the Azzurri’s first European Championship warmup game. Italy hosts San Marino in Cagliari, Sardinia, next week for a friendly. Raspadori has scored six goals in 27 Serie...
Soccersempremilan.com

GdS: Rebic, Leao and Mandzukic battling to start vs. Atalanta – the pros and cons of each

AC Milan boss Stefano Pioli must once again choose from three players to step in and be the centre-forward on Sunday against Atalanta, but this time he cannot get it wrong. With Zlatan Ibrahimovic out until the end of the season due to a knee injury, Pioli has been left to choose between Ante Rebic, Rafael Leao and Mario Mandzukic as his replacement for the game against Atalanta, in which the Rossoneri know only a win guarantees them a spot in the top four. La Gazzetta dello Sport have taken note of the pros and cons of each…
Premier Leaguesempremilan.com

France Football: Dortmund eye Milan target to replace €100m winger linked with Man Utd, Liverpool

Borussia Dortmund have a charm offensive in mind as they look to win the race for Milan target Jonathan Ikone, a report claims. Calciomercato.com reported earlier this month the Rossoneri have turned to Lille as they look to reinforce the right wing department with Ikone a target, and relations between the clubs are excellent, as Elliott Management have been involved in the French club as well.
SoccerYardbarker

Juve’s Champions League hopes are very much alive

AC Milan have opened the door for Juventus to claim a Champions League spot after they failed to cement their place in the top-four yesterday evening. A win over Cagliari yesterday in Serie A would have been enough to make it impossible for the Old Lady to leapfrog them in the table, and they will now be at risk of falling out of the top four.
UEFAYardbarker

Fiorentina want to give star striker big pay rise and €80-100m clause to fend off Milan

Fiorentina want to try and fend off interest from AC Milan and other top clubs in striker Dusan Vlahovic and are preparing a contract offer, a report claims. Many outlets are continuing to report that Vlahovic is Milan’s number one target to reinforce the attack this season as the management look for a young centre-forward who can rotate with Zlatan Ibrahimovic and allow the Swede to manage his work load better.
Soccerblackwhitereadallover.com

Report: Juventus could include Nicolo Rovella in a deal for Manuel Locatelli

Sassuolo are doing the correct thing in waiting until after the Euros to sell Manuel Locatelli. That is because if Locatelli plays well — which he is very capable of doing — then an already good chunk of change coming Sassuolo’s way this summer gets even that much bigger. And for a club like Sassuolo, which relies in part on these kinds of sales to sustain its success, another €5 or €10 million in the coffer is a huge boon for the future.
Soccersempremilan.com

Il Tempo: Mourinho appointment pushes Mkhitaryan towards Roma exit – Milan observing with interest

AC Milan remain interested in signing Roma forward Henrikh Mkhitaryan on a free transfer, according to a report. Mkhitaryan has had an excellent season for the Giallorossi in 2020-21, having racked up 12 goals and 10 assists in 33 Serie A appearances so far this term. However, his contract is set to expire at the end of the season and there is nothing to suggest that a renewal is imminent, leading to suggestions that the Armenia international could move on.
Soccersempremilan.com

Report: Milan officially contact entourage of 24-year-old Argentine defender – the latest

AC Milan have officially reached out to the entourage of Marco Senesi to gauge his availability ahead of the summer window, a report claims. It was reported earlier today by TMW that Milan are once again closely following the left-footed central defender. The 24-year-old Argentine was linked to Milan last summer and now the Rossoneri are talking about him again as a possible reinforcement ahead of next season.
UEFAblackwhitereadallover.com

The Old Lady Speaks Podcast, Episode 49: Needing Help

Juventus did what they needed to do over the weekend and got a crucial win over Inter Milan in the Derby d’Italia on Saturday night. The problem with that is, as we full-well know by now, is that winning doesn’t necessarily guarantee Juve what they need at the moment — and that’s the chance to get back into the top four before the 2020-21 season comes to an end next week.
SoccerTribal Football

Argentina coach Scaloni explains axing Juventus striker Dybala

Argentina coach Lionel Scaloni has explained his axing of Juventus striker Paulo Dybala. Dybala is out of their squad for their World Cup qualifiers and most likely will now miss the Copa America. Scaloni said: “As an Argentine, I can tell you that the Italian championship is always a point...
SoccerYardbarker

Milan prepared to allow Juventus target to leave for free

Juventus has been handed a boost in their bid to sign Hakan Calhanoglu this summer with the Turkish midfielder now set to leave Milan for free. Calhanoglu has been one of Serie A’s best midfielders and he has been discussing a new deal with Milan. The Rossoneri wants to offer...
Soccer90min.com

How Juventus could line up for the 2021/22 season

Massimiliano Allegri is back at Juventus, even after it seemed Andrea Pirlo may have saved his job on the final weekend of the Serie A season by squeezing into the top four. The Bianconeri took the decision to part ways with their former midfield maestro in favour of bringing back the six-time Serie A winner, and it's expected to be a summer of change in Turin.
SoccerThe Offside

APA Milan Show Support In AC Milan’s Approach To Contract Renewals This Summer

APA Milan (the small shareholder’s association) in a press release via MilanLive.it have expressed their happiness with the handling of contract renewals by AC Milan’s directors in recent weeks. This pertains specifically to the situation of Gianluigi Donnarumma who is set to leave for free on the 30th of June as Milan. Milan are currently still negotiating with Hakan Calhanoglu and it remains to be seen what approach the management take to deal with this situation.