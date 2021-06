The New York Knicks and Atlanta Hawks got heated again after Julius Randle threw an elbow in Game 5. Emotions are always high during the NBA Playoffs, but the tension between the New York Knicks and Atlanta Hawks is palpable at this stage. We’ve already seen a Knicks fan spit on Trae Young, him taunt them after a game-winner in Game 1, New Yorkers celebrating outside MSG like they’d won the Finals in Game 2 and Hawks fans ruthlessly chanting “overrated” at Julius Randle in Game 3. It’s a series full of swagger and obnoxiousness, to say the least.