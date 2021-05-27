Cancel
After repeated ATF warnings, gun dealers can count on the agency to back off; sometimes firearms flow to criminals

By Brian Freskos, Daniel Nass, Alain Stephens, The Trace; Nick Penzenstadler, USA TODAY
Southwest Times Record
 30 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBrian Freskos, Daniel Nass and Alain Stephens, The Trace; Nick Penzenstadler, USA TODAY. On Main Street in Man, West Virginia, a woman marched through the front door of Uncle Sam’s Loans, a cavernous pawn shop packed with hunting bows, fishing lures and camping supplies for the residents of this small Appalachian town. Behind the counter hung the linchpin of Uncle Sam’s business: guns.

News Break
Public Safety
Covington, GArockdalenewtoncitizen.com

Gun sales rise among Black people as they look for firearm training and education

Deborah Roberts grew up in a family of gun owners. But it wasn't until March this year that the 68-year-old finally pulled the trigger and purchased her own firearm. "I think the rhetoric and how things are stirred up in the country just made me feel like, if not now, then when?" Roberts told CNN on Sunday morning at the South River Gun Club in Covington with gun shots ringing nearby.
LawPine Tree

Department of Justice Announces Formation of Firearms Trafficking Strike Forces to Crack Down on Sources of Crime Guns

Washington, DC…The Department of Justice announced it will launch five cross-jurisdictional firearms trafficking strike forces within the next 30 days to help reduce violent crime by addressing illegal gun trafficking in significant firearms trafficking corridors. Tomorrow, the Attorney General will discuss with the President, law enforcement officials, and local and community leaders, this initiative, which, along with other measures, the Department of Justice is undertaking as part of the administration-wide comprehensive strategy to combat the rise in violent crime.
POTUSPosted by
Fox News

Biden crackdown on 'rogue' gun dealers unlikely to stop violent crime

President Biden's pledged crackdown on "rogue" gun dealers is unlikely to put a dent in gun crime, only a tiny minority of which is committed with weapons bought from licensed dealers, according to federal statistics and studies on the subject. The Biden administration on Wednesday announced "zero tolerance" for gun...
Saint Louis, MOPosted by
WashingtonExaminer

McCloskeys get new guns after firearms confiscation

The St. Louis couple who brandished weapons while staring down Black Lives Matter demonstrators have gotten new weapons to replace their confiscated firearms. Mark and Patricia McCloskey, who days ago pleaded guilty to misdemeanor charges for aiming guns at protesters in June 2020 at the height of the protests after George Floyd's death, have gotten new AR-15-style guns to replace the firearms state authorities will destroy as part of their plea bargains.
Cell PhonesWBKO

ATF mobile unit makes it easier to solve crimes involving a gun

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - On Friday the Bowling Green Police Department and the ATF allowed WBKO to tour their NIBIN mobile unit, also known as the National Integrated Ballistic Information Network. The ATF explains NIBIN as the following according to their website, “The NIBIN Program automates ballistics evaluations and...
Louisiana Statetennesseestar.com

Louisiana Governor Vetoes Bill Banning Biological Males from Women’s Sports

Democratic Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards vetoed a bill Tuesday that would have banned biological males from women’s sports. “As I have said repeatedly when asked about this bill, discrimination is not a Louisiana value, and this bill was a solution in search of a problem that simply does not exist in Louisiana,” the governor said in a statement, according to the Associated Press, adding that “even the author of the bill acknowledged throughout the legislative session that there wasn’t a single case where this was an issue” in Louisiana.