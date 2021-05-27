Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

McCaughey feels a duty to support, guide others to achieve success

By Mary Lhowe
Providence Business News
 30 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePBN 2021 Business Women Awards Outstanding Mentor: Tracy McCaughey, Blue Cross & Blue Shield of Rhode Island Many institutions run valuable mentoring programs. But, effective mentoring – formal or informal – must always begin with a relationship founded on caring and trust, according to Tracy McCaughey, managing director of compliance and ethics and corporate compliance…

pbn.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Rhode Island State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Blue Cross Blue Shield
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Ethics
Related
Medical & BiotechThrive Global

Neena Patil of Jazz Pharmaceuticals: “A key to authenticity is recognizing that I did not achieve success alone”

At the executive level, I need to balance short-term goals and priorities with long-term strategy and vision. It involves an eye for anticipation to handle the day-to-day but also what the company may want to achieve five or ten years from now. I also help to prepare the company for challenges and opportunities and ensure that the company is poised to meet them. Largely, it’s having a more birdseye view of the company.
EconomyVillage Voice

Sven Platte On How Failure Is Important In Fulfilling Your Passion And Achieving Success

Doing what you are passionate about is age-old advice but getting there is easier said than done. Successful entrepreneurship is all about making your passion profitable, and that takes a combination of talent, vision, and impeccable business sense. Entrepreneur Sven Platte understands this better than most. Initially, a dentist, Sven could no longer quiet the entrepreneurial spirit inside of him. Powered by passion, he built an incredibly lucrative career, and now he teaches others to do the same.
Personal FinanceSaratogian

Financially Speaking: Success is achieved by creating good habits

A client recently called and asked if one of his children might be able to meet with us concerning their financial future. His son had finished his education this past May and taken a position with a local company. The client went on to say that his son was not that well versed in the financial world and asked us to provide some ideas or rules that might help him accumulate wealth. We certainly have had these requests before but thought it timely to put our thoughts into writing.
Career Development & Advicecauseartist.com

An Equitable Hiring Guide & Support for Previously Incarcerated Individuals

For more weekly collections from Causeartist, sign up for our newsletter here!. Creating systems that serve everybody requires innovation and intention. Changing inequitable systems requires grit. Impact business leaders are finding ways to address existing and outdated social, environmental, and business structures while creating outside-of-the-box solutions to issues that affect the people and places around them. This week, we share the inspiring guidance, work, and stories of a few of those leaders.
Books & LiteratureThrive Global

An Impatient Person’s Guide to Achieving a Long-term Goal

As I write this, I am on a sabbatical from full-time work. I’m taking a necessary breather after launching my first book, KNOCK: How to Open Doors and Build Career Relationships that Matter, a couple of months ago. This was a six-and-a-half year project that took tons of energy, focus, working through concepts and book covers, and critical over-analyzation of word combos and book structure, and late night text polls to friends about the subtitle, even. I recently wrote about 10 Steps to Set and Achieve a Long-Term Career Goal. Now, I’m taking stock of every interview, every email to those I interviewed to fact check, every conversation about selecting a path to publishing, and how much work this long-term goal really involved – and how much fear and doubt it involved too. And, it might seem like once the book is out, the work is done, but that’s when another wave of work begins – marketing and sharing and distributing the book!
EconomyHouston Chronicle

Elev8 Consulting Group Supports Junior Achievement Programs for Youth Entrepreneurship

Leading marketing and publicity firm sponsors Palm Beach golf tournament. Elev8 Consulting Group was a Tee Sponsor at the Junior Achievement (JA) of the Palm Beaches & Treasure Coast® Play4JA Golf Tournament in Palm Beach on May 8. Registration started at 7:30 a.m. and the tournament kicked off at 9 a.m. at Palm Beach Par 3. Local businesses, community members, youth and teens golfed for a cause. Elev8 Consulting Group CEO, Angela Delmedico, volunteers with JA and teaches courses to youth and teens on entrepreneurship, financial literacy, work and career readiness.
Economyeliteagent.com

Small town business owner achieves international success with LJ Hooker

LJ Hooker Waihi Beach owner Gary Alway has been recognised as a top agent internationally for the real estate giant. Gary reached the top 2.5 per cent of all LJ Hooker agents, with the brand boasting more than 500 offices internationally. The ranking rewards exceptional achievement and showcases the expertise...
Educationrbtcpas.com

Does Your School Need a Diversity & Inclusion Task Force?

The past year represented a cultural reckoning across America. From socioeconomic inequality to racial, and gender disparities, it’s clear there’s work to be done to truly embrace diversity and inclusion throughout the country. There’s probably no better place to start than within our school districts and our classrooms. Teachers have a unique responsibility to broaden the minds and hearts of their students. Whether the students they are teaching are in elementary school, or advancing through secondary learning in college and beyond, there’s always more growth to experience. So, what does a diversity and inclusion task force even mean, and is it something your team of professionals should pursue? The decisions your school makes are unique and should reflect the values and voices of the community members you serve. Below, we will explore how providing instruction through a lens of diversity can promote tolerance of people with differing ideals. It can also help your administration to foster cultural respect of ‘the other,’ and even reduce bullying.
Video GamesIGN

Battlegrounds Mobile India Success Yet to Be Replicated By Other Games: Analyst

With Krafton releasing a bespoke version of PUBG for India, known as Battlegrounds Mobile India it’s only natural to wonder if it has an impact on how the nation plays and consumes games. Previously IGN India had reported that when PUBG Mobile was available in the country, revenue peaked at about $3 million per month largely on the back of its royale pass and vanity items. According to a recent episode of noted esports podcast FTWImad, Free Fire India revenue is about $1 million a month as per industry estimates.
Small Businesssmallbiztechnology.com

Steps to Achieving Successful Digital Transformation for Your Business

Successful digital transformation is the newest challenge facing small business owners. It does seem like going digital is the new call for this decade, right? We’ve already seen rapid changes in the global market, across all verticals, with more and more sales being chalked up online. At the local level,...
Australialexblog.com

An Australian perspective – directors’ duties in an insolvency context: existing regulations and opportunities for reform under UNCITRAL Legislative Guide framework

UNCITRAL’s Legislative Guide on Insolvency Law is one of the key international policy frameworks intended to assist lawmakers globally to implement optimal insolvency processes. It contains an outline of the objects and principles that should be reflected in domestic and cross-border insolvency systems to achieve the balance that a best-practice insolvency regime aspires to: efficiency and cost effectiveness on the one hand and fairness to competing creditors on the other hand.
Video GamesNeoseeker

Achievements Guide

Overboard! (2021) has 26 achievements, all can be unlocked easily and in a fairly short amount of time. It will obviously take you multiple runs but for some achievements, you're not even required to complete the entire run. You can do the steps needed to unlock the achievement you want then reset the run's progress back from the beginning.
Cell Phonesfacilityexecutive.com

A Guide To Succession Planning For School Facility Teams

School facility teams face constant change. With the pandemic contributing to retirements and furloughs, facility teams are left with a knowledge shortfall. A recent ARC Facilities survey revealed about 40 percent of facilities managers planned to retire by 2025. At virtually every school people are retiring. They’ve been at the...
Video Gamesvulkk.com

UnBEARably Awesome Achievement Guide – Ratchet & Clank Rift Apart

This guide will showcase and detail the location of all nine hidden Craiggerbears in Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart. You need to collect all of them for the UnBEARably Awesome Achievement. What is a Craiggerbear?. Before hopping right into the locations, it’s important to talk about why these are in...
Softwaretrendynews9.com

Digital sales enablement: Enabling sales teams to achieve success

Businesses are always searching for new solutions to today’s sales problems. Sales enablement is constantly seen as a long-term solution. But, for your team and your business, what does “sales enablement” really mean? When do you think it should be a top priority? Let’s start with the basics. “A strategic,...
Aerospace & DefenseLompoc Record

Vandenberg supports successful Pegasus launch

VANDENBERG SPACE FORCE BASE -- Space Launch Delta 30 provided range support for the successful launch of the Tactically Responsive Launch-2 mission for the U.S. Space Force, Sunday, June 13, at 1:11 a.m. PDT from Vandenberg. The launch decision authority for this mission was Col. Robert Long, Space Launch Delta...