McCaughey feels a duty to support, guide others to achieve success

The past year represented a cultural reckoning across America. From socioeconomic inequality to racial, and gender disparities, it’s clear there’s work to be done to truly embrace diversity and inclusion throughout the country. There’s probably no better place to start than within our school districts and our classrooms. Teachers have a unique responsibility to broaden the minds and hearts of their students. Whether the students they are teaching are in elementary school, or advancing through secondary learning in college and beyond, there’s always more growth to experience. So, what does a diversity and inclusion task force even mean, and is it something your team of professionals should pursue? The decisions your school makes are unique and should reflect the values and voices of the community members you serve. Below, we will explore how providing instruction through a lens of diversity can promote tolerance of people with differing ideals. It can also help your administration to foster cultural respect of ‘the other,’ and even reduce bullying.