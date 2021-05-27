McCaughey feels a duty to support, guide others to achieve success

As I write this, I am on a sabbatical from full-time work. I’m taking a necessary breather after launching my first book, KNOCK: How to Open Doors and Build Career Relationships that Matter, a couple of months ago. This was a six-and-a-half year project that took tons of energy, focus, working through concepts and book covers, and critical over-analyzation of word combos and book structure, and late night text polls to friends about the subtitle, even. I recently wrote about 10 Steps to Set and Achieve a Long-Term Career Goal. Now, I’m taking stock of every interview, every email to those I interviewed to fact check, every conversation about selecting a path to publishing, and how much work this long-term goal really involved – and how much fear and doubt it involved too. And, it might seem like once the book is out, the work is done, but that’s when another wave of work begins – marketing and sharing and distributing the book!