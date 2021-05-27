From World War II to Harvard: the Nisei Soldier who served and taught America

On April 19, 1775, the first British rebel fighting for independence in a conflict that came to be known as the American Revolution died in Lexington, Massachusetts. While his name will never be known, we honor him as the first American to die fighting for the freedom to vote, to freely express ourselves, to have the freedom of religion, as well as many other rights Americans so highly value today. By the end of that day, over 100 Colonial rebels were killed or injured fighting for American independence. Fifteen months later, those rights were written out on a single piece of parchment known as America's first cornerstone document, the Declaration of Independence.