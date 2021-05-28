CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
WTSA Local News on May 28

 2021-05-28

Cover picture for the article22 new Covid 19 cases were reported in Vermont Thursday. There were no new cases reported in Windham County. New Hampshire had three deaths and 105 new positive covid tests, including 17 in Cheshire county. Massachusetts reports 9 deaths and 215 new Covid 19 cases, with one death and two new...

