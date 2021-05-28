Gentle Monster Collaborates with Blizzard to Give Away Illidan Inspired Sunglasses
Gentle Monster, the South Korean maker of striking, whimsical, and unique optical products, aka. glasses and sunglasses, is getting in on the World of Warcraft: Burning Crusade Classic hype with a special pair of sunglasses inspired by Illidan. The Spectral Sight sunglasses have a distinctive and elegant frame holding green Fel Flame inspired lenses. The lenses provide 100% UV protection, and come with a case. The package also includes a commemorative box and a holder chain with both Gentle Monster and World of Warcraft logos as well as a warglaive detail inspired by Illidan's iconic Warglaives of Azzinoth. But that's not all! You will also receive a code for 30 days of prepaid time for World of Warcraft : Burning Crusade Classic.tbc.wowhead.com