Gentle Monster Collaborates with Blizzard to Give Away Illidan Inspired Sunglasses

There is nothing better than a good negroni. The bitter booze-filled cocktail is a staple amongst the high-brow types and thanks to a new collaboration between The Rake and Bell & Ross, you can wear one. After teaming up for the COVID-19 Solidarity Auction to raise money for organisations like the NHS in England and the Red Cross in Italy, The Rake and Bell & Ross raised $280,000 for the cause, with the Negroni cocktail played a role in that endeavour. The popular Italian cocktail, which is made with one part gin, one part vermouth rosso, and one part Campari, garnished with an orange peel, soon became the inspiration for a 50-piece limited edition watch that pulls on the colours of the drink for its style.