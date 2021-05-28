Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’: Emma Stone Shoots Down Rumors Of A Gwen Stacy Return

By Travis Hopson
punchdrunkcritics.com
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen it became clear Spider-Man: No Way Home would include the Multiverse and bring in characters from the wallcrawler’s Sam Raimi films, Marvel opened themselves up to a ton of speculation and rumor-mongering. Along with stories that Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire would be back in their respective Spidey suits, some have also said that Emma Stone would be reurning as Gwen Stacy. Well, the Cruella star has some news for ya: she ain’t coming back.

punchdrunkcritics.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tobey Maguire
Person
Andrew Garfield
Person
Emma Stone
Person
Sam Raimi
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Multiverse#Wallcrawler#Spidey#Cruella#Mtv
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Spider-Man
News Break
Movies
News Break
Celebrities
Related
MoviesLaredo Morning Times

Issa Rae Joins 'Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse' Sequel as Spider-Woman

Actor, writer, producer, director and executive Issa Rae can now add superhero to her resume. The “Insecure” star and industry multi-hyphenate has joined the cast of the sequel to 2018’s Oscar-winning animated feature “Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse” as Jessica Drew, better known as Spider-Woman. More from Variety. Rae joins returning...
Movieswegotthiscovered.com

Spider-Man: No Way Home Plot Leak Teases [SPOILERS] Death

As excited as fans are for Black Widow and Eternals, Spider-Man: No Way Home is arguably the most-anticipated MCU movie of the year. Not only does it promise more of Tom Holland’s Peter Parker, but we know he’s set to face various enemies from the franchise’s past, with it overwhelmingly believed that both Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield will also be back to help him battle these classic villains. To date, though, no official plot details have been revealed.
Moviesepicstream.com

Is Doc Ock in Spider-Man No Way Home?

The power of the sun, in the palm of my hand…. Probably one of the most epic lines in the entire Sam Raimi Spider-Man trilogy said none other by Alfred Molina’s version of Doctor Octopus in Spider-Man 2. Spider-Man 2 has a whopping 93% on rotten tomatoes making it the...
Moviesepicstream.com

Spider-Man: No Way Home: Alleged Plot Leak Reveals Shocking Death of Major Character

Socially awkward straightedge fraud. If the ongoing rumors are to be believed, Spider-Man: No Way Home just might be Marvel Studios and Sony's most explosive collaboration yet. Described by Tom Holland as the "most ambitious" superhero film ever made, No Way Home will feature Jamie Foxx's Electro and Alfred Molina's Doctor Octopus as two members of the MCU's Sinister Six, with Willem Dafoe reportedly leading the pack as the returning Green Goblin.
MoviesMovieWeb

Spider-Man: No Way Home Rumored Plot Leak Reveals Doctor Strange's Key Role?

A massive Spider-Man: No Way Home leak allegedly reveals the entire plot of the movie, and offers insight into how Doctor Strange plays a key role. The third entry in the MCU's Spider-Man franchise will be swinging into theaters this Christmas. Spider-Man: No Way Home is arguably the most anticipated MCU film coming this year. Another reason to be excited is that No Way Home will feature iconic villains from earlier Spider-Man movies thus confirming the existence of the multiverse. Alfred Molina, Willem Dafoe, and Jamie Foxx are all set to reprise their roles from Sony's previous Spider-Man movies.
MoviesPosted by
CinemaBlend

Emma Stone’s Cruella Is Coming Home To Those Without Disney+ And Soon

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links. Disney is celebrating another box office hit with Emma Stone’s Cruella putting up impressive numbers in theaters, and through Disney+ Premier Access. That’s certainly a cause for celebration, and the studio behind this clever new twist on the 101 Dalmatians legacy has a pretty special way of ringing the bell on its latest live-action success. If you don’t have Disney+, you won’t have to wait to long to see Cruella for yourself from home, as the movie will be available in Digital HD sooner than you think.
CelebritiesNBC Connecticut

Emma Stone Addresses Rumor She Broke Her Shoulder During Wild Night With Spice Girls

Emma Stone is setting the record straight about the time she slammed her shoulder down and zig-a-zig-ah. The 32-year-old "Easy A" star visited "The Ellen DeGeneres Show" on Wednesday, as seen in preview footage. During the chat, host Ellen DeGeneres asked the Oscar winner about rumors that a mishap during a Spice Girls concert in the summer of 2019 delayed the "Cruella" shoot.
Moviesmarketresearchtelecast.com

The new Spider-Man: No Way Home trolling fans for the trailer

While the Marvel Cinematic Universe is in a moment of full dedication to his television series on the Disney + streaming service, such as the recent Loki, projects on the big screen are what fans are most excited about. That is why this year we will have, perhaps, the MCU’s most anticipated movie: is about Spider-Man: No Way Home. We are in June and at the moment there is no advance, something that fans constantly ask for, and that is why a new trolling arrived in the networks.
Moviestalesbuzz.com

See Tobey Maguire’s Spider-Man Vs Electro In Tom Holland’s No Way Home

New artwork imagines Tobey Maguire’s Peter Parker fighting Electro in Tom Holland’s Spider-Man: No Way Home. Ever since the news dropped months ago that Jamie Foxx would reprise his role as Electro in Tom Holland’s upcoming third solo film, fans began to speculate that we would be seeing a live-action take on the Spider-Verse. Once Alfred Molina was announced to return as Doc Ock, all bets were off at that point, leaving many fans believing that Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield are likely to reprise their roles as well.