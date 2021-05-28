‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’: Emma Stone Shoots Down Rumors Of A Gwen Stacy Return
When it became clear Spider-Man: No Way Home would include the Multiverse and bring in characters from the wallcrawler’s Sam Raimi films, Marvel opened themselves up to a ton of speculation and rumor-mongering. Along with stories that Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire would be back in their respective Spidey suits, some have also said that Emma Stone would be reurning as Gwen Stacy. Well, the Cruella star has some news for ya: she ain’t coming back.punchdrunkcritics.com