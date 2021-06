Capcom has a lot of cool games up its sleeves, but what will we see on the E3 stream?. We’re most of the way through E3 2021, and the show has been mixed, to say the least. After more than a few duds, many of us are hoping for bombshells during tomorrow’s Nintendo Direct presentation to spice up this year’s digital expo, now more than ever. That said — and as much as I probably should keep my expectations in check — we’ve still got Capcom’s E3 stream today. It starts at 2:30 p.m. Pacific. I won’t lie: I’m hyped!