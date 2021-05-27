Cancel
FIFA

Nintendo Partners With PlayVS to Bring Competitive Fun to High School Varsity Athletics Across the U.S. and Canada

Business Wire
 28 days ago

Cover picture for the articleREDMOND, Wash.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nintendo and PlayVS today announced a partnership that will make the Super Smash Bros. Ultimate and Splatoon 2 games for the Nintendo Switch system officially recognized varsity athletics at participating high schools. As the only scholastic competitive gameplay platform that qualifies as sanctioned high school athletics in the U.S. and Canada, PlayVS is the premier provider for students in the ever-growing world of competitive gaming. Super Smash Bros. Ultimate and Splatoon 2 will be added to the official PlayVS lineup for the Fall 2021 High School season, allowing high school teams around the country to compete against each other in online matches when the season kicks off on Sept. 20. The Mario Kart 8 Deluxe game will join the PlayVS roster for the Spring 2022 High School season early next year.

