Panther247 looks at the top ten players that will take the field for the Pitt Panthers football team this season. There are several factors that went into the Panther247 staff determining who would make the Top 10. Production on the field is near the top of the list when considering players for this list. Who were the players that made a difference for Pitt on either offense or defense last season? There are several players from both sides of the football that should get more of an opportunity to be impact players for Pitt. Who will be the players that make their presence felt this upcoming season.