Thousands In India Infected By Rare 'Black Fungus' With 50% Mortality Rate

NPR
 18 days ago

India has been battling the world's biggest and deadliest COVID-19 outbreak. On top of that, another health crisis is unfolding. Thousands of Indians have come down with a rare fungal infection just as they are recovering from COVID-19. It's being called the black fungus, and it's been killing up to half of the people it infects. NPR's Lauren Frayer reports from Mumbai.

www.npr.org
