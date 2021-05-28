China Has COVID-19 Well-Contained, But Has Resisted Collaborating To End The Pandemic

The pandemic continues to worsen in some parts of the world. China is not one of them. It's largely been able to keep the virus at bay. But China is being criticized for a lack of transparency about the disease and its failure to cooperate with international partners seeking a better understanding of the virus's origins. Here with more on this is NPR China affairs correspondent John Ruwitch. And John, let's just start with the president. President Biden's seeking a redoubled effort, using intelligence agencies to understand the origins of COVID-19. Based on what we've seen in the past few months, what can they expect by way of cooperation from China?