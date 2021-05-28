Cancel
High School

HS Results 5/27

Dayton Daily News
 28 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBradford 5, Lincolnview 1: S. Miller (B) W 13 K. Mechanicsburg 16, Russia 0: A. DeLong (M) 2-4 HR 4 RBI, Alspaugh (M) 2-4 HR 2 RBI, D. Rodgers (M) W 3 K 2-2 2B HR 3 RBI. Contact Dayton Daily News, Springfield News-Sun and Journal-News with scores and results as soon as possible after varsity high school athletic contests by email only at COPSports@coxinc.com. Please include any details from your contest that you would like published along with a contact name and phone number.

Delaware, IA

HS BASEBALL/SOFTBALL: Results from Monday 6-14

BASEBALL- Cascade swept Northeast 5-2 and 10-5 Beckman was doubled up by Clear Creek-Amana 12-0 and 10-4 Cascade split with Northeast, winning 4-3 and losing 16-5 Starmont was taken down twice by Springville, 12-0 and 4-2 Maquoketa Valley lost to Calamus-Wheatland 9-8 then beat the Warriors 11-8 East Buchanan lost...