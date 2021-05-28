5 Residential Market Analysis Tools for Appraisers
When doing market analysis, once you’ve gathered the information you need from the local MLS or other sources, there are a number of technology tools that you can utilize to help you refine the data and make graphs out of it. Below are five residential market analysis tools for appraisers that you may find useful for building faster, more credible reports. Plus, join us on Wednesday, June 16, 2021 for a Pro-Series webinar titled “Using Excel for Residential Market Analysis.”www.mckissock.com