The age old cliche ‘race car for the road’ is banded around with reckless abandon all too casually in the automotive world. From Ferrari Pistas, to Porsche GT3 RSs and Huracan Performantes, it seems hardened road cars are a recipe for success and strong sales. But what if you really were to take a race car, homologate it for road use by sticking on a few indicators and airbags and set it free on to the road? Well, McLaren have done just that and the results are very exciting. ‘But what about the 600LT?’ I hear you chime. Well that is a road car turned up to be a road car that can handle a track day, the McLaren 620R is a GT4 race car first and foremost, you can read about when I put it through its paces on the track, here.