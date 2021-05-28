UNCP’s Gamblebecomes high jumpAll-American

GRAND VALLEY, Mich. — Orlandus Gamble became the first All-American in High Jump in the history of the men’s UNC Pembroke Track & Field program on Friday afternoon after a seventh-place finish at the NCAA DII Outdoor Championships at the GVSU Lacrosse/Track & Field Complex.

Gamble, who claimed all-American status during the indoor season, cleared 2.05-meters, and is the first All-American from UNCP since Javon Graham during the 2018-19 season.

Quanterra Harrison also competed on Friday and logged a 13th-place finish in the 100-meter Hurdle preliminary action on with a time of 14.66. Harrison is the first female to compete on the highest stage since Jeanna Cube and Lashonda Tate both competed during the 2017-18 season.

Gamble, Jamar Adams, Caleb Baldwin and Preston Coker competed in the opening round of action for the 4x100-meter relay on Thursday, but were disqualified after stepping out of their assigned lane.