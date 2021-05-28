Local Author Combines Family and American History In One Book

KINGSTON — As we are just past Memorial Day, this moody cemetery photo, pictured, caught my interest. It was submitted to the History Book Committee by Evy Nathan. It captures much of the emotions we feel about honoring our past heroes, friends, and family. There is a section in chapter 14 of the History Book that lists the local public and private cemeteries in Chapter 14. In this section, we mention many of the famous people who are buried there including Josiah Bartlett, a signer of the Declaration of Independence, and Betty and Barney Hill of UFO fame.