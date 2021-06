Outbreak Update: Since the last brief (1 June 2021), no new cases or deaths of Ebola virus disease (EVD) have been reported in Guinea. Cumulatively 23 cases, 12 deaths (CFR: 52%), and 10 recoveries of EVD have been reported. This includes five health workers. The last confirmed EVD case and death was reported on 4 April 2021. A 42-day countdown started on 8 May 2021 to declare the end of Guinea’s EVD outbreak (11 days remaining). To date, all known contacts have been monitored. A total of 10,873 people have been vaccinated against Ebola virus in Guinea.