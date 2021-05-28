Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
POTUS

Money is cheap, let’s spend it -White House $6 trillion budget message

By admin
sdjewishworld.com
 17 days ago

By Andrea Shalal, Jarrett Renshaw and Jeff Mason WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The White House on Friday unveiled a $6 trillion budget proposal that would ramp up spending on infrastructure, education and combating climate change, arguing it makes good fiscal sense to invest now, when the cost of borrowing is cheap, and reduce deficits later. The first comprehensive budget offered by Democratic President Joe Biden faces strong opposition from Republican lawmakers, who want to tamp down U.S. government spending and reject his plans to hike taxes on the rich and big corporations. Biden’s plan for fiscal…

www.sdjewishworld.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jeff Mason
Person
Joe Biden
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Federal Budget#Budget Deficits#Abortion#Reuters#The White House#Democratic#Republican#Ncjw#Medicaid
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Republican Party
News Break
POTUS
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
News Break
White House
Related
POTUSPosted by
The Associated Press

White House gives infrastructure talks a week to reach deal

WASHINGTON (AP) — The White House plans to give the bipartisan infrastructure negotiations another week to 10 days before assessing next steps, which could include pursuing a Democrats-only approach to pass President Joe Biden’s sweeping jobs and families investment plans. House Democrats were told about the administration’s latest thinking during...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
Reuters

Pelosi says new Senate infrastructure plan could be a hard sell

U.S. Democrats will not back down on President Joe Biden's sweeping infrastructure goals, House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi said on Sunday, signaling turbulence ahead for a scaled-back bipartisan proposal unveiled in the Senate. Biden has set his sights on a sweeping infrastructure bill that would both revamp the nation's...
U.S. Politicswaterwaysjournal.net

Biden Wish List Includes $6 Trillion In Spending

President Joe Biden released his FY2022 comprehensive $6 trillion budget proposal, which combines his key priorities, including the $2.3 trillion American Jobs Plan and the $1.8 trillion American Families Plan. A budget is a president’s wish list. It’s up to Congress to consider it, and whether to pass all or...
Presidential ElectionLogan Daily News

Biden’s outrageous budget a chance for GOP to regain spending credibility

(The Center Square) – In the last State of the Union Address of his first term, then-President Bill Clinton declared to Congress – and the American people – that “the era of big government is over.” Clinton, a Democrat, in tandem with a Republican Congress would end up balancing the budget by the end of his time in office. Fast forward a little over two decades and the nation is running trillion dollar deficits and a new administration is aiming spending and taxation higher than any of its predecessors.
Presidential ElectionKHQ Right Now

Analysis: Biden's $6 trillion budget draws pushback

(The Center Square) – President Joe Biden’s latest budget proposal fits the model of his other plans with higher taxes and a spike in federal spending. But the new plan has drawn opposition just as his earlier spending proposals have. Biden released his proposed budget Friday, which combines his previously...
Presidential ElectionPosted by
The Independent

Biden releases tax returns showing his income fell in 2020

Joe Biden has released his tax returns showing his income fell sharply during 2020 as he ran for president and won the White House.The president’s income fell from nearly $1m in 2019 to $607,336 in 2020 as he dropped high-paying speaking engagements to take on and defeat Donald Trump.But Mr Biden still earned enough money to pay the higher-rate of tax his administration has proposed for the wealthiest Americans.The IRS deadline for tax filing in the United States was Monday, after being shifted from its normal date of 15 April to 17 May because of tax changes and the...
Congress & CourtsSt. Louis Post-Dispatch

Letter: Manchin reveals he doesn't have a moral compass

Regarding "Civil rights leaders don't budge key senator on voting bill" (June 8): Sen. Joe Manchin walks around like Mr. Integrity, but he is operating without a moral compass. He should show more loyalty to his Democratic Party. He should show responsibility to his West Virginia constituents. Manchin should have...
POTUSPOLITICO

The Ricchetti administration?

Welcome to POLITICO’s West Wing Playbook, your guide to the people and power centers in the Biden administration. Did someone forward this to you? Subscribe here! Have a tip? Email us at westwingtips@politico.com. STEVE RICCHETTI’s kids are a precocious lot. The counselor to the president and longtime Biden consigliere has...
Presidential ElectionPosted by
The Hill

Absences force Senate to punt vote on Biden nominee

Absences forced Democrats on Tuesday to punt a vote on a Biden White House nominee, underscoring the razor-thin status of Democrats' majority. The Senate had been expected to hold an initial vote on Kiran Ahuja's nomination to be director of the Office of Personnel Management. If she had overcome the hurdle, a final vote to confirm her was expected for Tuesday afternoon.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
CNN

We're beginning to see the real Kamala Harris

(CNN) — A few weeks ago, a meeting was not going well. My business partner had just shut down a room of wealthy, powerful White men. No easy feat. "That is not what I do," she said to a client. "You need to go sit down with that question." In other words, do not ask me silly questions.