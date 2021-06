IN RE: Santwan Barksdale, Docket GD-20-013162. Notice of Filing of the Petition for the Appointment of a Conservator. TO: Santwan Barksdale, A Petition for the Appointment of a Conservator has been filed under the Abandoned and Blighted Property Conservatorship Act, 68 P.S. §1101-1111 to take possession of and rehabilitate or demolish the property located at 1515 Cornell Street, McKeesport, PA 15132; Lot and Block No. 382-C-110.