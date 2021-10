Milwaukee Bucks point guard Jrue Holiday (heel, thigh) has been ruled out for Thursday's game against the Miami Heat. Holiday was listed as probable on the previous injury report, but the Bucks have decided to hold him out due to right heel and thigh contusions. He had an MRI on his heel that came back clean, so Holiday should have a chance to play on Saturday against the San Antonio Spurs. George Hill is a likely candidate to replace Holiday in the lineup and join Grayson Allen in the backcourt. Jordan Nwora and Pat Connaughton are also in line for more work off the bench.

NBA ・ 1 DAY AGO