Danes present digital coronavirus passport for travel abroad

Simon Calder, also known as The Man Who Pays His Way, has been writing about travel for The Independent since 1994. In his weekly opinion column, he explores a key travel issue – and what it means for you.With ever-changing rules and goalposts, international travel remains something of a mystery, even without the reams of misinformation that are currently doing the rounds. Here are some of the most common travel myths, busted.Myth 1: Travel to “red” or “amber” countries is only for essential purposesYou would be forgiven for thinking so, because a month ago the prime minister said: “It’s very...