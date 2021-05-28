How can local authorities play a role in helping train and equip people with the skills their region needs?

Ed Williams is widely regarded as one of the greatest hitters in baseball history. After his storied 21-year Hall of Fame career ended with his 1960 retirement, the Splendid Splinter returned to the game in 1969 as a manager. It didn’t go so well. Frustrated by players that weren’t his on-field equal, Williams sputtered through four sub-par years before being fired.
A few slots remain available for program initiative designed to “skill up” incumbent workers fo. Want to read this story for FREE? Create an OT account and get more free stories every month!. You can read an UNLIMITED number of stories for less than $1 per week by subscribing to...
We are moving to an all-digital, work-from-anywhere world and the pandemic has taught us that resilience, rather than being a tactic to respond to crisis, is a discipline cultivated over time. Leaders now recognise the level of risk that their companies will be exposed to if they don’t have a digital strategy in place.
Steve Salee is the Founder and CEO of Wildfire Strategies. He loves helping high-stakes teams and leaders work better together. You may not realize it, but the office—remember that place you used to go to and people you’d see every day?—is actually a living thing. It’s a complex organism that plays an active role in bringing people together and creating and reinforcing that community called work.
CANANDAIGUA, N.Y. (WROC) — When it comes to the emergency department patient overflows across the region, Michael Stapleton with UR Medicine/Thompson Health in Canandaigua says it’s serious. “This isn’t sustainable over the long-term. We need help,” he says. Stapleton says there are various issues at play when it comes to bed space: COVID-19 still circulating, […]
Indiana is probably not the first state that comes to mind when thinking about landing a job in tech. Most people understandably associate tech with a handful of coastal cities. A 2019 report from the Brookings Institute backs this up, finding that 90% of the nation’s growth in the sector had occurred in just five major coastal cities: Seattle, Boston, San Francisco, San Diego and San Jose.
Senior scientific advisers to the government have told ministers to start preparing for the “rapid deployment” of basic Covid measures amid rising infections and hospitalisation rates, as local councils and authorities urged Downing Street to “act now, rather than later”.The Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies (Sage) said, in a meeting last week, the reintroduction of mask-wearing, working from home guidance and vaccine certification – key components to the government’s ‘plan B’ – would “reduce the need for more stringent, disruptive, and longer-lasting measures” further down the road.In minutes published on Friday, Sage said that advice to work from home is...
Businesses and other employers face a critical shortage in cybersecurity professionals. This isn’t just an issue for the companies looking for skilled workers; it’s a problem that affects all technology users—and even the nation’s security. Solving the problem will require the help of school systems in making students aware of cybersecurity as a viable career field.
The Shared Equipment Authority (SEA) supports and provides state-of-the-art research equipment capabilities for Rice University and the extended Rice Community. James McNew, Ph.D., serves as the Chair of the SEA Board, and Angelo Benedetto serves as the Director of Operations. What is the SEA and how can faculty be involved?
You can do everything you set your mind to.” This popular saying has been a source of inspiration for many people who want to achieve success in life, even if some find it impossible or daunting. People’s minds are capable of great things such as creating masterpieces, formulating effective strategies,...
Demand for highly desirable digital skills is hitting new heights. A recent Learning and Work Institute report noted that one in four (27%) employers now need the majority of their workers to have in-depth specialist knowledge in one or more technology areas. And 60% of those surveyed expect their reliance on advanced digital skills to increase over the next five years.
(WGHP) — Food, medication, and bills are hitting wallets harder than they used to, and some retirees are going back to work just to make ends meet. A lot has changed since many of them were in the job market. Some, including Debbie Smith, 67, have turned to Triad Goodwill to learn the skills they […]
ONTARIO — More than 30 people gathered in the Collins Room at Four Rivers Cultural Center on Monday for the weekly luncheon held by the Ontario Area Chamber of Commerce. The main presentation was on how to equip young people with jobs skills in the 21st-century job market. Guest speaker...
CHARLOTTE, N.C — A 2020 survey by the Associated General Contractors of America shows around 80% of construction firms have trouble filling both salaried and hourly craft positions. Goodwill Industries is hopeful some of their customers can help fill those positions by completing their free construction training courses. James Taylor...
The future needs skilled workers. With skills come better paying jobs. The people who work those skilled jobs often are the backbone of the community — they coach youth sports teams and volunteer with their churches, the United Way, and community organizations.
Locale, based in San Francisco, enables customers to order from dozens of businesses, including bakeries and restaurants, and get them delivered in one box for just a $5 delivery fee. In addition to San Francisco, the company will begin operating in Los Angeles in November. To keep up the pace,...
A broad palette of skills has served Renée Huse (pictured), senior mortgage professional and owner of the Spire Mortgage Team at the MMG Mortgages franchise, well over the years. Even before entering the mortgage industry in April 2017, Huse already benefited from ample experience in high-level work in commodities trading...
Recreational aircraft will need to be made “electronically visible” to drones for their full potential to be unlocked in the UK, according to a report by the think tank The Entrepreneurs Network. Drones are already being used in several trials for making deliveries such as transporting Covid-19 medical supplies and...
College leaders in England have said the government’s climate ambitions will fail unless they make education on climate change and sustainability part of all study courses. The Association of Colleges (AoC) said that less than 1 per cent of college students are currently on a course with broad coverage of climate education and that £1.5bn would be needed to transform classrooms and provide the equipment needed to train people for green jobs.
As part of a brand new study, The Yale School of Public Health looked into all the available data on natural immunity available and was able to estimate just how often those unvaccinated could potentially get infected with COVID-19. That’s right! The researchers focused not on their risk of getting...
Comments / 0