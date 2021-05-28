UK authorizes use of J&J vaccine as virus cases edge up

LONDON (AP) — British government regulators have authorized another coronavirus vaccine for use in the U.K. amid concerns about rising COVID-19 cases as a variant of the virus first identified in India spreads around the country. The Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency said Friday that the single-dose vaccine made by Johnson & Johnson met “the expected standards of safety, quality and effectiveness.” The authorization takes the number of vaccines in the U.K.’s armory to four. On Thursday, the country reported 3,542 new confirmed cases, its highest daily total since April 12. Concerns are mounting that a further easing of lockdown restrictions in England on June 21 will have to be delayed if case numbers continue to rise.