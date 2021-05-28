Cancel
Politics

UK's Johnson to meet Hungary's Orban in Downing Street

 29 days ago

LONDON (AP) — British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is meeting Friday with Hungarian President Viktor Orban, amid criticism of the decision to invite the hardline European leader to 10 Downing St. Johnson’s office said it was a routine meeting with the leader of a major European Union nation. The prime minister’s spokesman said Johnson would not hesitate to raise human rights with Orban, an anti-immigration nationalist who has clamped down on media and judicial freedom and described Muslim migrants as invaders who threaten Europe’s Christian cultural identity. U.K. opposition Labour Party foreign affairs spokeswoman Lisa Nandy said Johnson should challenge Orban’s “repeated attempts to undermine democratic values.”

