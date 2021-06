Group B of 2021's European Championships gets underway Saturday as popular dark horse pick Denmark will be up against Scandinavian neighbors and debutants Finland. Parken Stadium will host the clash and the Danes are expected to take an early lead in the group with Belgium and Russia meeting in Saint Petersburg later. Can Denmark handle their status as one of the popular outside bets for summer success, or will the Finns follow the example of Iceland and announce their arrival at international level in memorable fashion?