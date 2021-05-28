Cancel
United Nations

UN envoy says he held talks with Yemen's rebel negotiator

By NOHA ELHENNAWY - Associated Press
CAIRO (AP) — The U.N. special envoy for Yemen says he met with a top Yemeni rebel negotiator to discuss the roadmap for the resolution of the impoverished Arab country’s six-year conflict. According to the envoy, the meeting took place in Oman’s capital of Muscat on Thursday. A statement says the two discussed U.N. plans to reopen the international airport in Sanaa — the country's capital, now in rebel hands — as well as the lifting of restrictions on Yemen’s port of Hodeida, and a cease-fire to relaunch negotiations. The envoy urged the warring sides to “seize this opportunity and make a breakthrough towards resolving the conflict.”

