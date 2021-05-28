The Weekender: Front Porch Updates, Everlane Favorites, Cicadas(!) and Memorial Day Sales
This past week has been all about the front porch, and we can see the light at the end of the tunnel! In case you missed it, we shared our plans in this post, and since then, the new fascia and tongue and groove ceiling have been installed. Our center ceiling light has been ordered (this pretty girl!), and I picked up this pair of dawn to dusk lights for the garden unit, to match the ones we have flanking our front door!www.yellowbrickhome.com