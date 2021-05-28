Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Home & Garden

The Weekender: Front Porch Updates, Everlane Favorites, Cicadas(!) and Memorial Day Sales

By Kim
yellowbrickhome.com
 20 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis past week has been all about the front porch, and we can see the light at the end of the tunnel! In case you missed it, we shared our plans in this post, and since then, the new fascia and tongue and groove ceiling have been installed. Our center ceiling light has been ordered (this pretty girl!), and I picked up this pair of dawn to dusk lights for the garden unit, to match the ones we have flanking our front door!

www.yellowbrickhome.com
View All 1 Commentsarrow_down
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Memorial Day Weekend#Front Porch Updates#Everlane Favorites#University Of Cincinnati#Yellow Brick Home Spotify#Tree House#J Crew Factory#Nordstrom#Pottery Barn#Freeship Rugs Usa#Serena Lily#Divein#Tubby#Hellosunshine West Elm
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Home & Garden
Related
Interior Designamac.us

Decorating the Front Porch

Porches are features that dominate older homes, particularly in the south. They were an especially important home element prior to the advent of central air. Not only do porches allow occupants to take advantage of summer breezes, but they are also important gathering spaces for families. Front porches are perfect open-air spaces for entertaining. Plus, these extended living spaces can be decorated on a budget to reflect the seasons, with minimal changes needed.
Home & Gardensweeten.com

How to Remodel the Front Porch

Get started gathering details you’ll need: the front porch design, the permits, and the renovation process. One reason you may love your neighborhood is that it is neighborly and friendly. Front porches allow friends and family to stop by and enjoy a cool drink and warm conversation. Front porches, too, are neutral spaces where strangers become friends by the time the conversation is over.
Gardeningwintersmedia.net

The Front Porch: My ‘Planned’ Garden is a work in progress

I planned to have a garden this year. “Planned” is the key word here, because there is no such thing as a hint of a garden happening on even a smidge of our six acres. Having a garden is important to me, mainly because of all that 2020 blessed us with, including the concerns of actually obtaining food in general.
San Antonio, TXsanantoniomag.com

Front Porch Sessions | Featuring Pat Byrne

This Front Porch Session features Pat Byrne presented by Perry Homes. RSVP to reserve a Blue Norther 3-pack (Wild Blackberry, Prickly Pear, Agave Lime) that can be picked up at Perry Homes’ Kinder Ranch Model Home (1706 Kinder Run, San Antonio, TX 78260) from noon-5 p.m. on June 24. On...
Spokane, WAThe Spokesman-Review

Front Porch: Wedding gowns rekindle vivid memories

I felt like a princess on my wedding day. My white, satin gown billowed around me. Its high collar and scoop neckline trimmed in lace, with a dozen satin-covered buttons down the back, and more along the sleeves. Yards of tulle swirled from the Juliet cap that anchored my veil.
ShoppingPosted by
Apartment Therapy

Amazon Is Running the Dreamiest Early Prime Day Deal on This Customer-Favorite Pillow (It Has More Than 42,000 5-Star Reviews!)

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. Having a pillow that properly supports your neck, has just the right level of plushness, and even regulates your temperature throughout the night is key to catching some quality shuteye. If you’ve been losing sleep trying to find the perfect pillow, rest easy, because the Beckham Hotel Collection Gel Pillow might just be it. An Amazon customer favorite with more than 14,000 five-star reviews, it costs just $39.99 for a set of two. Even better? Right now, Amazon is running a dreamy deal rewarding a $10 credit to Prime members who spend $10 on select businesses, which you can use on Prime Day on June 21. And yes, these pillows are part of that deal.
Shoppingthe-saleroom.com

Two Day Antiques & Home Sale 7th & 8th June (ONLINE BIDDING ONLY)

A COLLECTION OF CUTLERY ITEMS, to include a six piece stainless steel Kings design cased set (one teaspoon missing), a box of miscellaneous bone h... A BOXED 'ARTHUR PRICE' STAINLESS STEEL CUTLERY SET AND AN OVAL TRAY, a full 'Regency' forty four piece cutlery set to include six table knives, si...
Gardeningnaturehills.com

5 Fantastic Shrubs for the Front Yard (and How to Find More)

What makes a great front yard shrub? Is it the flowers, foliage, growth habit, height, or some combination of all characteristics?. Before answering this question, you have to ask yourself what exactly you’re looking for in a front yard shrub. If you’ve just moved into a newly built house, you might be starting with a blank canvas but if you’re looking to fill up a particular spot, some shrubs will work better than others.
Shoppingathriftymom.com

Weekend Vibes Sweatshirts for $24.99 (was $35.99) 2 days only.

Order Here—> Cute Weekend Vibes Sweatshirts for $24.99 (was $35.99) 2 days only. This post contains our affiliate link. If you order, we get a small commission at no extra cost to you. Order Here—> Cute Weekend Vibes Sweatshirts for $24.99 (was $35.99) 2 days only. Product Description. Our new...
Shoppingathriftymom.com

Favorite Long Length Tees for $10.99 (was $14.99) 3 days only.

Order Here—-> Cute Favorite Long Length Tees for $10.99 (was $14.99) 3 days only. This post contains our affiliate link. If you order, we get a small commission at no extra cost to you. Order Here—-> Cute Favorite Long Length Tees for $10.99 (was $14.99) 3 days only. Product Description.
Wilmington, MAWilmington Apple

THIS WEEKEND: Wilmington Yard Sale Listings (June 5-6)

WILMINGTON, MA — Below is information on a yard sale happening in Wilmington this weekend:. Details: Something for Everyone: Bedding, Bath Accessories, Housewares, Vases, Costume Jewelry, Window Treatments, Clothing, Shoes, Tools, Luggage, Picture Frames, Wall Art, Toys, Beanie Babies, Gift Items and more. [Source: GSALR.com]. Like Wilmington Apple on Facebook....
Hobbiesnationalcybersecuritynews.today

Starve Hollow a favorite Memorial Day camping site | #itsecurity | #infosec

Reserving a camping slot at Starve Hollow State Recreation Area over Memorial Day weekend has become as competitive as placing the winning bid in an auction for a desirable item minutes before time’s up or buying concert tickets for a Rolling Stones reunion tour. The winners of this campsite lottery...
Shoppingathriftymom.com

Favorite 80’s Movie Tees for $14.99 (was $29.99) 1 day only.

Order Here—-> Cute Favorite 80’s Movie Tees for $14.99 (was $29.99) 1 day only. This post contains our affiliate link. If you order, we get a small commission at no extra cost to you. Order Here—-> Cute Favorite 80’s Movie Tees for $14.99 (was $29.99) 1 day only. Product Description.
Berkeley, CAfuncheap.com

Out Front Street Bar at The UC Theatre (Berkeley)

Out Front at The UC Theatre is a fabulous Street Bar for casual outdoor dining and drinks. Bring food from your favorite neighborhood restaurants and enjoy cocktails, beer, & wine with your friends. Get ready for a night of fun with live music performed by House Call Soul on Friday and Citizens Jazz on Saturday, starting at 7 P.M. We will be open from 6:30-10:30 pm.
Entertainmentwevv.com

Musicians and Hosts Needed for Haynie's Corner Front Porch Fest

Haynie's Corner officials are currently looking for area musicians and hosts for this year's Front Porch Fest. The event will be held on September 4th, but deadlines will begin this month. Hosts have until June 30th and artists have until July 21st to confirm their spot. Organizers are also splitting...
Home & Gardenathriftymom.com

Home Improvement Tools

Great deals on so many Home Improvement Tools today!. Order HERE —> Tools & Home Improvement and Office Products from WORKPRO, EverBrite and more. You can take advantage of FREE Shipping with Prime and get it in two days… remember you can try prime for FREE for 30 days. Try Prime for FREE!
Hawaii StateSFGate

I splurged on a Hawaii resort vacation. But was it worth it?

I went to Aulani, Disney's luxury Hawaii resort, in the pandemic. Here's what it was like. June 13, 2021Updated: June 13, 2021 1:37 p.m. There’s one place that even the most passionate Disney fans, the ones who can rattle off foolproof strategies for getting boarding passes for the most in-demand rides and who have the locations of every churro cart in any park committed to memory, still haven’t visited.