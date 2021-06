The Premier League fixtures for the 2021/22 season are out and Manchester City are the hot favourites to defend their title.Pep Guardiola’s side open up at Tottenham, who will have a new manager in place, while Liverpool will look to rebound after a tough season and challenge once more.Jurgen Klopp’s side begin their season at Norwich, while Thomas Tuchel has shown signs of a potential title push by inspiring Chelsea to Champions League glory, proving they have the match for City with their third win in two months over Guardiola’s champions. Crystal Palace are first up for the Blues, while...