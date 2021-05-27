Mask mandate in Pa. will be lifted by June 28
Pennsylvania's mask mandate will be lifted by June 28. Acting Secretary of Health Alison Beam made the announcement Thursday during a media briefing. "After reviewing the vaccination data for people 18 and over and discussing it with the COVID-19 Vaccine Legislative Task Force, we have determined that the commonwealth's mask order can safely be lifted on June 28 or when 70% of adults get their second dose, whichever comes first," Beam said.www.pottsmerc.com