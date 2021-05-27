Azusa Police Department Provides Notification of Data Security Breach

On March 9, 2021, the City of Azusa Police Department discovered certain aspects of its computer systems were inaccessible. Upon discovery, Azusa Police immediately contacted its law enforcement partners and began working with third-party specialists to determine the source of the incident and extent of systems affected. As a result of the Department's quick response, all 911, emergency systems, and public safety services remained fully operational. The investigation determined that Azusa Police was the victim of a sophisticated ransomware attack and that certain systems and information were accessed by an unauthorized individual. Azusa Police refused to cooperate with the cybercriminal and did not pay any ransom.