E Bleu – “3AM” ft. Derez De’Shon
Houston heatmaker, E Bleu continues his winning streak by enlisting Billboard chart-topping rap act Derez De’Shon for the remix to buzzing single “3AM.” Initially launched as his official return record following a brief hiatus, the release of the original audio was followed by the Keanu Livigni-directed music video. Today, we’re gifted with the upgraded version of the DeVan “D1″ Hooker crafted cut, which E Bleu reveals was the outcome of a recent promo tour stop in ATL.thisis50.com