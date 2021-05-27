E Bleu – “3AM” ft. Derez De’Shon

Pa Salieu is known for his energetic dispatches from Coventry, reports that are filled with the tribulations and triumphs that he’s experienced. Brash self-reflection is slowthai’s MO, and over the course of two albums, his off-the-wall sensibility hasn’t dissipated by one iota, merely matured along with him. The two UK rappers have come together on “Glidin,’” a song about staying above it all, about no longer needing to prove yourself. As Pa Salieu raps in the chorus, “Any kinda smoke, man glidin’/Any kinda war, man glidin,’”. He’s up front and direct here, and when he takes the mic, he’s equally liable to lay down lines in a barrage or a melodic dancehall-inflected hum. slowthai’s almost inexhaustible well of forward momentum comes forth in a jittery, yet controlled outburst.