Tennessee Woman Drove Through Vaccination Tent to Protest Vaccines

A woman was arrested after she allegedly drove through a cove. Nineteen vaccination site and eastern tennessee yelling at no vaccine according to authorities and witnesses. Police said the suspect. Virginia christine lewis brown on monday. Allegedly drove her vehicle quote at a high rate of speed through a vaccination tent. That was set up in maryville tennessee. The blount county sheriff's office said that brown age thirty six was arrested and charged with seven counts of felony and reckless.