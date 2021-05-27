Cancel
In Zambia, Regular Social Cash Transfers Play a Direct Role in Reducing Poverty

World Bank Blogs
 22 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMore than 616,000 households or 3 million people, representing 20% of the Zambian population, are currently registered to receive Social Cash Transfers. In 2020, the World Bank, UK and Swedish Governments provided financing to the Social Cash Transfer program benefiting 370,000 households in 67 districts. A maximum of 994,000 beneficiaries...

www.worldbank.org
