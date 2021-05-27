In Zambia, Regular Social Cash Transfers Play a Direct Role in Reducing Poverty

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RevoluGROUP Canada Inc. (TSX-V: REVO ) , (Frankfurt: IJA2 ) (the "Company") is pleased to announce that RevoluPAY EP S.L. signed a Definitive Agreement ("DA") on the 14 th of June 2021 with PROSEGUR CASH S.A. subsidiary GELT CASH TRANSFER S.L.U. Under the agreement terms, all underlying gross cash flows are to be processed through RevoluPAY via the Company's PSD2 banking license. The Company initially informed shareholders of this impending DA on the 1 st of June 2021. The DA sees RevoluPAY launch what the Company expects to be the first of many white-label partnerships of its RevoluSEND remittance delivery financial technology. As with all such licensing, the RevoluPAY PSD2 banking license and superior KYC and AML protections sustain all financial cashflows. This first white-label of RevoluSEND technology permits remittance deliveries into Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, Dominican Republic, Bolivia, Ecuador, Guatemala, Honduras, Nicaragua, Peru, Paraguay, Venezuela, and Uruguay. While this nascent partnership covers only 15 countries, the Company can offer this and other future partners such technology for expanded remittance deliveries to over 110 countries.