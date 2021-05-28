Emma Stone Responds to Rumors She’s in the New ‘Spider-Man’

The rumors surrounding Spider-Man: No Way Home are getting a little out of hand. It started with old Spider-Man villains returning; like Spider-Man 2’s Alfred Molina and The Amazing Spider-Man 2’s Jamie Foxx. Then that expanded to the previous Spider-Men, Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield. Then there were rumors that various supporting characters would be back, too. At this point, I would not be surprised to read a report that Martin Sheen’s Uncle Ben will return in No Way Home, rise from his grave as a zombie, and teach Peter Parker important lessons about how with great power comes great BRAAAAAAAINS.