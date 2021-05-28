Watch now: Lexington schools receive grant to install elevator
LEXINGTON — Lexington schools will be gaining an elevator and improving accessibility thanks to a $285,000 grant from the state. "These capital dollars are a welcome investment in our school," said Paul Deters, Lexington's superintendent. "The funds will modernize our aging infrastructure, allowing for accessibility improvements, and promote a quality learning environment for our community of over 520 students, staff and visitors."