Lexington, IL

Watch now: Lexington schools receive grant to install elevator

By Kelsey Watznauer
Pantagraph
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLEXINGTON — Lexington schools will be gaining an elevator and improving accessibility thanks to a $285,000 grant from the state. “These capital dollars are a welcome investment in our school," said Paul Deters, Lexington's superintendent. "The funds will modernize our aging infrastructure, allowing for accessibility improvements, and promote a quality learning environment for our community of over 520 students, staff and visitors."

