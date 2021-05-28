State: About 21 percent have started vaccination process in county
The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services released new data Friday on vaccination efforts in the state's counties. In Texas County, 5,235 residents have initiated vaccinations, and 4,129 have completed the two-dose process. In the last seven days, doses have been administered to 587 people. Doses are available at Walgreens in downtown Houston, Texas County Memorial Hospital in Houston, Missouri Ozarks Community Health in Houston, Cabool and Licking, Houston Walmart Supercenter and Texas County Health Department in Houston.www.houstonherald.com