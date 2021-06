For Evelyn Asiedu, graduate school was not just about finding her path as a scientist; it was also about finding her path as an activist against anti-Black racism. Asiedu, who will soon graduate with a PhD from the Faculty of Medicine & Dentistry, didn’t talk about her experience with racism during her first few years at the University of Alberta, even though it was in her face from the beginning. In the first few days after she arrived in Edmonton, someone shouted a racial slur at her from the open window of a passing car.