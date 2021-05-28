Cancel
Manhattan, KS

Randall Bradbury

The Manhattan Mercury
 28 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRandall “Mike” Michael Bradbury was born August 12, 1952 in Sandpoint, Idaho. He. Passed away at his home in Manhattan, KS on May 19, 2021 at the age of 68. Mike is. Preceded in Death by his father, Jerold Bradbury. He is survived by his mother, Nola Mae Bradbury, his children Jaime Ramona Freeman (Paul), Chad Alexander Bradbury (Jennifer), Shauna Leigh Page, Brooke Nicole Tym (Rene), Logan Nathaniel Bradbury and Nathan Seechan Bradbury, and 3 grandchildren, Katelynn Ashley Page, Isaac Dennis Bradbury and Everett Alexander Bradbury.

