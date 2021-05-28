Cancel
Washington, DC

Brewers-Nationals opener postponed by inclement weather

By Associated Press
wcn247.com
 17 days ago

WASHINGTON (AP) — Friday night’s series opener between the Milwaukee Brewers and Washington Nationals was postponed because of inclement weather. The game will be made up Saturday as part of a split doubleheader. Both games will be seven innings and each team will be able to add a player to the roster for each game. The Nationals will use Jon Lester and Patrick Corbin as starting pitchers for the doubleheader, though they are yet to determine who will pitch the early game. Brett Anderson and Freddy Peralta will pitch for Milwaukee.

