Biden to Push $6 Trillion U.S. Budget

 20 days ago

Trillion budget that would highlight his plans to modernize the nation's infrastructure and expand the government's role in providing health care. Education and other social services. The Wall Street Journal says his first budget would put the nation on a path to spend $8.2 trillion annually by the end of 2031. The fiscal year begins October 1st. Under Mr Biden's plan, debt would exceed the record level scene at the end of World War two within a few years. We want to lead the world in exports of these new technologies Instead of seeding the global market job creation did the Chinese Budget request is expected to detail the proposals. Mr Biden has already laid out in his infrastructure and family aid plans over the past few months. Those plans, which anticipate sharply higher taxes on corporations and the wealthy Well, eventually generate enough revenue to offset higher spending, according to buy the administration officials but will add to deficits in the meantime. It's 20 minutes after the hour.

Reuters

U.S. household wealth jumps to record $136.9 trillion, Fed says

U.S. household wealth jumped to a record $136.9 trillion at the end of March, a report from the Federal Reserve showed on Thursday, suggesting plenty of dry tinder for economic growth as the coronavirus pandemic recedes and the nation reopens. Rising equity markets drove the overall increase in wealth, adding...
Presidential ElectionIndiana Gazette

The radical modesty of Biden’s budget

Many reports about the Biden administration’s budget proposal, released Friday, convey the sense that it’s huge. President Joe Biden, scream some of the headlines, wants to spend six trillion dollars next year. (Sorry, can’t help doing my best Dr. Evil imitation.) It takes some digging to learn that the baseline — the amount the administration estimates we’d spend next fiscal year without new policies — is $5.7 trillion.
Oswego County, NYoswegocountynewsnow.com

Katko: Biden budget a failure on security

As our country wrestles with a record number of illegal border crossings and deals with the fallout of crippling cyber campaigns, it is astonishing that President Biden’s bloated $6 trillion budget proposal does not include funding increases for critical Department of Homeland Security (DHS) missions. Unfortunately, this budget is out of touch with reality and fails to prioritize many of today’s most pressing homeland security threats.
U.S. Politicsrealcleardefense.com

U.S.’s Allies and Enemies On Biden’s Low-Priority Defense Budget

T has not gone without notice that the word “defense” did not appear in the Office of Management and Budget’s (OMB) “Fact Sheet” that accompanied the release of the fiscal year 2022 budget. There was no mention of “great power competition.” There was but one reference to China, supposedly a primary national security concern, in which the OMB merely stated that the “American Jobs Plan” would “position the United States to out-compete China.” Indeed, the thrust of the OMB statement was the budget’s focus on domestic challenges. Thus, in defining what it termed “our nation’s strength,” it outlined programs ranging from “historic investments in high-poverty schools,” to helping “to end the opioid crisis,” to “tackling the climate crisis,” to ending gun violence.
PoliticsCounter Punch

Biden’s Unconscionable Military Budget

The Biden administration recently released its final budget proposal for fiscal year 2022. There are some good things in the budget. It rightly calls for major increases in domestic investment, especially for green infrastructure jobs and programs to support families, and funds them with taxes on corporations and the wealthy.
The Hill

Democratic divisions threaten Biden's voting push

Democrats are facing significant internal stumbling blocks to getting their voting rights legislation through the Senate as President Biden calls on Congress to get the bill to his desk. Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer (D-N.Y.) is driving Democrats toward a fight later this month on a sweeping election reform bill...
CBS News

Pace of U.S. vaccinations lag as Biden pushes to reach July 4 deadline

As CBS News' Mireya Villarreal reports, the pace of U.S. coronavirus vaccinations is slowing and there are new concerns we may not reach President Biden's July 4 goal. Vaccination rates are largely lagging in the South. Then, Dr. Taison Bell, a critical care and infectious disease physician and the medical ICU director at the University of Virginia, joins CBSN's Elaine Quijano to discuss the latest efforts to get more shots into arms.
The Hill

Biden budget ignores borderlands restoration

For the first time in five years, there’s no new money for border wall construction in the executive budget proposal. That’s good, but it’s not nearly enough. To be sure, President Biden ’s freeze on border wall work has been an enormous relief to those of us in Arizona and New Mexico, where construction has been canceled outright. The senseless destruction of protected public lands here has ended, for now, and the beautiful borderlands are blessedly silent other than the calls of Gila woodpeckers and mourning doves.
The Hill

Biden bolsters push for offshore wind

The Biden administration is leaning into offshore wind as part of its push to transition the U.S. to clean energy, even as the federal government is already on its way to meeting a new target for the energy source. The administration has taken several steps in recent weeks to advance...
WashingtonExaminer

Biden must push NATO on defense spending

At the NATO summit in Brussels, President Joe Biden must not mistake smiles for commitments. The summit offers an important opportunity, indeed a responsibility, for Biden to outline America’s expectation that true alliances require fair burden-sharing. He will rightly reaffirm the U.S. commitment to NATO’s Article 5 mutual defense stipulation, but he must also explain why the alliance is not currently credible as a deterrent against prospective enemies such as Vladimir Putin’s Russia.
Businessbuckscountycouriertimes.com

Teen take: Why Biden's $1.9 trillion COVID relief bill puts America on shaky ground

During unprecedented times, the volatility of America’s economic system is often more concerning than the destabilizing event itself. The china-doll fragility of economics makes enacting monetary and fiscal policies extremely risky, since many societal variables play a role in their success. To predict how the economy will respond to such...
POTUSCBS News

What's behind the push for a fourth stimulus check

The IRS has issued almost 167 million payments in the third round of direct stimulus aid, with another 1.8 million people last week receiving the $1,400 checks. But some lawmakers are pushing for a fourth round of stimulus aid that would effectively send recurring payments until the pandemic ends. So...
The Hill

Biden approaches economic point of no return

In our crowded media ecosystem, the biggest story of the week is one the White House is hoping you won’t notice. Inflation grew by 5 percent last month, the sharpest increase in 13 years. American families have noticed, with prices of gas, building materials, cars and food shooting upward significantly. Inflation is a scourge with a simple solution, but one the Biden administration feels it cannot afford: cutting spending and money-printing at the Federal Reserve. The latest inflation numbers are a blaring red warning sign that is both valuable and honest — it is the last point in which President Biden can put the brakes on before the specter of 10 percent (or higher) inflation.
The Hill

Sanders: Democrats considering $6 trillion spending package

Senate Budget Committee Chairman Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) confirmed to reporters Thursday that Senate Democrats are discussing a $6 trillion budget reconciliation proposal, that would also expand Medicare and lower the cost of prescription drugs. Sanders on Thursday said the proposal builds on President Biden ’s American Jobs Plan and American...