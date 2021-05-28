Trillion budget that would highlight his plans to modernize the nation's infrastructure and expand the government's role in providing health care. Education and other social services. The Wall Street Journal says his first budget would put the nation on a path to spend $8.2 trillion annually by the end of 2031. The fiscal year begins October 1st. Under Mr Biden's plan, debt would exceed the record level scene at the end of World War two within a few years. We want to lead the world in exports of these new technologies Instead of seeding the global market job creation did the Chinese Budget request is expected to detail the proposals. Mr Biden has already laid out in his infrastructure and family aid plans over the past few months. Those plans, which anticipate sharply higher taxes on corporations and the wealthy Well, eventually generate enough revenue to offset higher spending, according to buy the administration officials but will add to deficits in the meantime. It's 20 minutes after the hour.