Indians place OF Lulow on injured list with ankle issue
CLEVELAND (AP) — Indians outfielder Jordan Luplow was placed on the 10-day injured list with a sprained left ankle. Luplow has been dealing with an ankle issue since training camp, and continued soreness and swelling over the past few days forced the Indians to make the move before opening a three-game series against Toronto. Indians manager Terry Francona said Luplow underwent an MRI to evaluate the extent of the injury. To take Luplow’s roster spot, the Indians recalled right-hander Eli Morgan and he'll make his major league debut by starting the series opener against the Blue Jays.www.wcn247.com