Indians place OF Lulow on injured list with ankle issue

The Cincinnati Reds have placed Tejay Antone on the injured list with right forearm inflammation. This news was first reported earlier today by C. Trent Rosecrans of The Athletic. Antone, who last pitched on Sunday did warm up to come into a game this past week, but did not get into the game. He was unavailable yesterday, though that was unknown until after the game was over. Now we know why. Rosecrans is reporting that the team hopes the stint on the injured list will be for the minimum amount of time. That may only be eight days because the move was retroactive to June 8th.