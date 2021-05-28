Similar Islanders, Bruins face off in 2nd-round mirror match

The New York Islanders won Game 6 with a 6-2 victory to win three consecutive games to defeat the Boston Bruins in the second round. The Islanders winning this series mirrored the first-round victory against the Pittsburgh Penguins, splitting one of the first two games on the road and making the right adjustments to completely control the final three games with great play from the entire roster. The player grades reflect a team that could adjust and defeat a Bruins roster that looked like a better one for the majority of the regular season and many predicted to advance to the Stanley Cup Semifinal.