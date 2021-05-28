Similar Islanders, Bruins face off in 2nd-round mirror match
The Boston Bruins feel like they're playing themselves in a way against the New York Islanders in the second round. Boston and New York have similar principles and defensive structure and strong goaltending to go with it. The Bruins might have a slight edge with home-ice advantage in the series and more offensive firepower. But Islanders coach Barry Trotz has a Stanley Cup ring and a plan for how to handle Boston's talented veterans. Each team expects a hard-fought series with a spot in the NHL's final four on the line.www.wcn247.com