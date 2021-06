Merced is the county seat of Merced County. The City, located in the heart of the San Joaquin Valley approximately 110 miles southeast of San Francisco and 310 miles northwest of Los Angeles, is about 20 square miles in size. The City of Merced is a dynamic community of about 90,000 people with friendly small town living in a mid-size city. The University of California Merced campus, opened in 2005, provides new educational and economic opportunity, adding to the already-established growth of the region. Within the City structure, the Airport is a department within the Office of Economic Development, managed by the Director of Economic Development.