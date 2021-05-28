Cancel
Military

Vietnam Wall Memorial Dedication – 5/29/2021

 28 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Veterans National Memorial Shrine and Museum will be hosting a Vietnam Memorial Wall Dedication Ceremony on May 29, 2021. The dedication ceremony will kick off at 11:00 am. The Museum is at 2122 O’Day Road – HOWEVER, attendees are asked to park in the BAE Systems parking lot across from Sweetwater Sound. Shuttle buses will take attendees to and from the event. The only parking available at the Shrine will be for those with wheelchairs. Refreshments will be available and Vietnam re-enactors will be on-site for the weekend.

