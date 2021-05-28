Cancel
Blue-green Algae Makes an Early Appearance

By Kimberly Wear
North Coast Journal
 27 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAnyone visiting lakes or rivers in the region is being cautioned to look out for blue-green algae after the Blue Lake Rancheria confirmed levels of cyanobacteria at two sample sites on the Mad River this week. The samples were collected at a popular swimming location known as Pump Station 4...

