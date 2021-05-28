Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

U.S. consumers boosted spending in April as inflation surged

By MARTIN CRUTSINGER AP Economics Writer
Indiana Gazette
 28 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON — Americans increased their spending by 0.5 percent in April, a slowdown after a massive gain in March that had been powered by the distribution of billions of dollars in individual stimulus checks. Even with the pullback from a 4.7 percent surge in spending in March, the April increase...

www.indianagazette.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Janet Yellen
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Inflation#U S Economy#U S Consumers#Gross Domestic Product#Americans#The Federal Reserve#Fed#Oxford Economics#The Commerce Department#Pnc Financial#Treasury#House
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Business
News Break
Federal Reserve
News Break
Economy
Related
New York City, NYUS News and World Report

Dollar Slips as U.S. Consumer Spending Stagnates

NEW YORK (Reuters) - The U.S. dollar fell on Friday after data showed that U.S. consumer spending was flat in May, while producer price inflation came in below economists’ expectations. Consumer spending, which accounts for more than two-thirds of U.S. economic activity, held steady following an upwardly revised 0.9% jump...
BusinessThe Independent

Consumer confidence stable amid threat of inflation

The upward trajectory of consumer confidence remained steady in June amid warnings the threat of inflation could quickly weaken stability. GfK’s long-running consumer confidence index stayed at minus nine this month despite a six-point drop in the measure for the wider economy in the coming year amid forecasts for rising retail price inflation.
Businessinvesting.com

Gold Dropped Amid Mixed Cues From Fed Officials on Approach of the Central Bank

Gold yesterday settled down by -0.43% at 46870 amid mixed cues from Fed officials on the approach the central bank could take to withdraw stimulus kept investors on their toes and muted gains. Investors digest mixed signals from US Federal Reserve officials on interest rate hikes and awaited more economic data to gauge inflationary pressures. Meantime, the labour market shows signs of a slowdown in the recovery as initial claims fell less than expected in the prior week. In congressional testimony, Powell vowed not to raise rates too quickly by stating that the central bank will continue its supportive stance on the economy.
Businessmilfordmirror.com

May consumer spending flat; incomes fall and prices jump

WASHINGTON (AP) — Consumer spending was flat in May with incomes dropping for a second month as the impact of the government's pandemic stimulus payments waned. Inflation, however, posted a sizable gain with prices excluding food and energy jumping by the largest amount in nearly three decades. The flat reading...
Westlake Village, CAsimivalleyacorn.com

Jobs, inflation keep consumers in flux

Worries about a post-pandemic economy threatened by rising prices and a shrinking labor force caught the attention of economists speaking at a June 10 webinar hosted by Logix Federal Credit Union. The financial institution with branch offices in Westlake Village, Thousand Oaks, and Simi Valley believes a rise in interest...
BusinessInternational Business Times

Data Confirm US Inflation Spike But Are Unlikely To Rattle Fed

Prices have indeed spiked in the United States, government data released Friday said, but analysts believe the increase isn't enough to change minds at the Federal Reserve, which is planning to keep rates low to help the economy recover from the Covid-19 pandemic. The Commerce Department's personal consumption expenditures (PCE)...
BusinessMarietta Daily Journal

The Week Ahead: Wage increases and inflation worries

Inflation concerns have dominated the wall of worry investors have been climbing. Federal Reserve officials have been working hard to tamp down talk of the trend of higher prices anchoring in the economy. The focus will fall on working and wages in the week ahead with the release of the...
EconomyPosted by
Sourcing Journal

Consumer Spending on Clothing and Footwear Down Again in May

Consumer spending on clothing and footwear fell for the third straight month in May, which the Bureau of Economic Analysis (BEA) said Friday was reflective of a $71.5 billion decrease in spending for all goods. Personal consumption expenditures (PCE) for clothing and footwear declined a seasonally adjusted 1 percent to $474.64 billion in May compared…
Businesstheedgemarkets.com

US consumer spending takes breather amid shortages; inflation rises

WASHINGTON (June 25): US consumer spending paused in May as shortages hurt motor vehicle purchases, but the supply constraints and increased demand for services helped to lift prices, with the Federal Reserve's main inflation measure rising by the most in 29 years. There was, however, some good news on inflation....
Businessyournewsnet.com

Consumer Spending Steady, Amazon Faces Another Probe

Consumer spending held steady in May. This is according to the Commerce Department report out earlier today. Now this largely because of supply shortages which limited production of Motor vehicles and appliances. Spending habits also shifted towards services as economies reopened. Core personal consumption expenditures on the other hand surged. That’s known as a pretty clear indicator for the rate of inflation. It’s up almost three and a half percentage points. That’s the biggest gain since 1992. Most of the gains come from the cost of energy. Those prices rose by more than 27%
BusinessPosted by
IBTimes

US Data Confirms Rapid 6.4% Growth In First Quarter

A final estimate of first quarter growth confirmed the US economy expanded by a rapid 6.4 percent annualized in the period from January to March of this year, the government said Thursday. The figure was unchanged from the initial estimate in late April, the Commerce Department said, and represents the...
BusinessKTEN.com

How to Deal with the Latest Price Inflation as a Consumer

‘Supply and demand’ is the foundation of any macroeconomics 101 class, and if you’re having flashbacks to your college lecture hall with all the news around inflation lately, you’re not alone. According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, the Producer Price Index increased by 6.6% on an unadjusted basis between...
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

FOREX-Dollar rally sputters as Fed sends mixed signals on inflation

* Dollar index wavers below 11-week high amid deluge of Fed speak * Bostic, Bowman say inflation pressures may last some time * New York Fed's Williams among six officials speaking Thursday * Yen extends losses, hitting 15-month low of 111.11 per dollar By Kevin Buckland TOKYO, June 24 (Reuters) - The U.S. dollar vacillated below an 11-week high versus major peers on Thursday as traders attempted to navigate conflicting signals from Federal Reserve officials on the timing of a withdrawal of monetary stimulus. The dollar index, which measures the greenback against six rivals, stood at 91.806 early in the Asian session after dipping to 91.509 on Wednesday. It was at 92.408 at the end of last week, the highest since April 9. The U.S. currency got some support overnight as two Fed officials said that a period of high inflation in the United States could last longer than anticipated, a day after Fed Chair Jerome Powell played down rising price pressures. Atlanta Fed President Raphael Bostic said with growth surging to an estimated 7% this year and inflation well above the Fed's 2% target, he now expects interest rates will need to rise in late 2022. Both Bostic and Fed Governor Michelle Bowman said that while they largely agree recent price increases will prove temporary, they also feel it may take longer than anticipated for them to fade. The dollar index jumped as much as 2.1% last week after the Fed surprised markets on June 16 by saying that policymakers are forecasting two interest rate hikes in 2023. But the index gave up about a third of those gains after Powell on Tuesday said that inflation is climbing due to a "perfect storm" as the economy reopens from the COVID-19 pandemic, and that those price pressures should ease on their own. Six Fed officials are due to speak on Thursday, including New York Fed President John Williams, who on Tuesday said any conversation about when to adjust interest rates is still far off. "The market has shifted back into price discovery mode, reflecting the Fed's recent shift and the need to fine-tune the taper lift-off date," Mark McCormick, the global head of foreign-exchange strategy at TD Securities, wrote in a client note. "Good U.S. data will be good for the USD and bad for risk markets, owing to the impact on the tapering process. Accordingly, we still like USD dip-buying into the early parts of the summer." Producer price inflation data on Friday is this week’s U.S. economic focus, with consumer spending numbers also due that day, and the latest reading on jobless claims released later on Thursday. The euro was little changed at $1.19295 on Thursday compared to the previous session, when it rose as high as $1.19700 for the first time in a week. It had dipped to the lowest since April 6 on Friday, at $1.18470. The yen weakened as far as 111.11 per dollar for the first time in 15 months, and was last 0.1% weaker at 111.03. ======================================================== Currency bid prices at 0104 GMT Description RIC Last U.S. Close Pct Change YTD Pct High Bid Low Bid Previous Change Session Euro/Dollar $1.1931 $1.1927 +0.03% -2.35% +1.1934 +1.1925 Dollar/Yen 110.9900 110.9750 +0.04% +7.48% +111.1100 +111.0200 Euro/Yen.
BusinessDailyFx

Central Bank Watch: Fed Speeches, Interest Rate Expectations Update

The June FOMC is in the rearview mirror, and the initial reaction by markets was that a more hawkish Federal Reserve was moving into focus on the horizon. However, in the immediate aftermath, Fed policymakers are attempting to shape the narrative around what exactly normalization means: it’s not going to be quick.
Businessriverbender.com

US economy up 6.4% in Q1 with stronger future gains expected

WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. economy grew at a solid 6.4% rate in the first three months of this year, setting the stage for what economists are forecasting could be the strongest year for the economy in growth led by strong consumer spending. The Commerce Department said Thursday that growth...