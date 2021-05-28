NPD to Initiate Operation Cadence and High-Visibility Traffic Enforcement Projects on Memorial Day Weekend

This Memorial Day weekend, the Norman Police Department will be implementing traffic safety enforcement projects across Norman.

The high-visibility enforcement will be in areas that will have an increased level of holiday travel throughout Memorial Day weekend.

Named in memory of Cadence Gordon, who was tragically killed in a collision caused by a driver under the influence of narcotics in Norman on Labor Day in 2013, the project aims to stop impaired driving and eliminate other social harms.

This weekend, Norman police will deploy various traffic safety enforcement projects focused on occupant protection and hazardous traffic violations. Patrons can expect an increased presence of officers who will show zero tolerance.

Remember, if you are going to consume alcohol this holiday weekend, plan ahead and designate a sober driver. If impaired, call a taxi, ride-share service, friend, or family member to drive you home. Do not drink and drive.

Operation Cadence is held in partnership with the Oklahoma Highway Safety Office.